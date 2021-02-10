Lemme tell you folks something: last night's Serie B tussle between Frosinone and Ascoli was a proper street fight. It was tough and rough and not the faint-hearted. It was in this rumble that Andrija Novakovich put in one of his best blue collar shifts in a Canaries shirt. He was winning duels, on land and in the air. He was winning fouls (and committing a few. He was dribbling around nearly all comers. And finally, at the hour, he broke the ice with a forceful header. Unfortunately, the visitors would concede a silly spot kick deeeeeep into stoppage time and had to settle for a point. Harsh.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Earned It
Lemme tell you folks something: last night's Serie B tussle between Frosinone and Ascoli was a proper street fight. It was tough and rough and not the faint-hearted. It was in this rumble that Andrija Novakovich put in one of his best blue collar shifts in a Canaries shirt. He was winning duels, on land and in the air. He was winning fouls (and committing a few. He was dribbling around nearly all comers. And finally, at the hour, he broke the ice with a forceful header. Unfortunately, the visitors would concede a silly spot kick deeeeeep into stoppage time and had to settle for a point. Harsh.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:57 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Italy, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment