Elementary, my dear Watson!

Following a winter move back to Huddersfield Town, Duane Holmes has achieved lift-off with his old employers. And how! The US international hit twice inside four minutes to turn a tight affair with Swansea into a 4-1 rout. The first goal was the result of a nice team move, but the second? That one was cracker-licious, and should definitely enter the conversation when Goal of the Year nominees are taken down.
First goal back at #htafc for @DuaneHolmes pic.twitter.com/qXKz1wfAxq— Calum Fennell (@TerrierMulac) February 20, 2021
Incredible American Goal. Duane Holmes of Columbus, Georgia shoots like LeBron from the logo. His second of the game for Huddersfield in English Championship 👀🚀🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/7U0C5k8Z5o— roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 20, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
