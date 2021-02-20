Saturday, February 20, 2021

Elementary, my dear Watson!

Following a winter move back to Huddersfield Town, Duane Holmes has achieved lift-off with his old employers. And how! The US international hit twice inside four minutes to turn a tight affair with Swansea into a 4-1 rout. The first goal was the result of a nice team move, but the second? That one was cracker-licious, and should definitely enter the conversation when Goal of the Year nominees are taken down. 










- Greg Seltzer

