Ever since Livescore switched their site around, I often forget about the Swiss Super League, as it is now all the way at the bottom of the listing. And yeah, that happened this morning, because I flat missed Jordan Siebatcheu's third career hat trick from last night. The carnage started near halftime, and didn't end until Young Boys had secured 4-1 victory at FC Zürich. It's kiiiinda crazy... near Christmas, we were wondering if he'd ever get off a serious schneid. Now he has seven goals in his last four starts and is tied for the team lead in goals. If he keeps this up, Gregg Berhalter will surely make a call to Bern.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Forgot My Hat
Ever since Livescore switched their site around, I often forget about the Swiss Super League, as it is now all the way at the bottom of the listing. And yeah, that happened this morning, because I flat missed Jordan Siebatcheu's third career hat trick from last night. The carnage started near halftime, and didn't end until Young Boys had secured 4-1 victory at FC Zürich. It's kiiiinda crazy... near Christmas, we were wondering if he'd ever get off a serious schneid. Now he has seven goals in his last four starts and is tied for the team lead in goals. If he keeps this up, Gregg Berhalter will surely make a call to Bern.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:13 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Switzerland, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment