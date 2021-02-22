Left On Weston & San Diego Joe

I'm getting ready to finish up the next Clipboard group, but first we need to tidy up with a couple of goal clips.
Fueled by a Problem reference, we'll start in Italy. On Monday night, Juventus riser Weston McKennie fired home a loose ball to top off a 3-0 win over Crotone. The win pulled them within eight points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with a game in hand.
Weston McKennie scored for Juventus ... and made sure to do his iconic Harry Potter celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/wl0lUPeaPl— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2021
Down in Mexico, there was a proper banger that I initially missed from Sunday night. Winter Querétaro recruit Joe Gallardo opened his account as a first team pro by hopping off the bench to put his side ahead with a minute to go before 90 struck. Unfortunately, they leaked the 1-1 to Puebla in stoppage time.
- Greg Seltzer
