Not Joshing Around

Urgh... late last night, I got all wrapped up in Money Heist (you seriously need to watch this if you haven't already) and forgot to post this before crashing. Anyhoo, Werder Bremen youngster Josh Sargent narrowly stayed onside to fire home the 2-1 rally winner that cooled off previously streaking guests Eintracht Frankfurt. It was his first goal in a month and his fifth across all competitions this term, setting a new career high.
No better way to start weekend than with an American scoring a winning goal in Europe. 21-Year-Old St. Louis-born Josh Sargent shows super-natural sense of space and timing to deliver big goal for struggling Bremen. All Hail American Soccer Gritty 🇺🇸🇩🇪👨🦰 pic.twitter.com/lqlHeVpjHT— roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 27, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
