Saturday, February 27, 2021

Not Joshing Around

Urgh... late last night, I got all wrapped up in Money Heist (you seriously need to watch this if you haven't already) and forgot to post this before crashing. Anyhoo, Werder Bremen youngster Josh Sargent narrowly stayed onside to fire home the 2-1 rally winner that cooled off previously streaking guests Eintracht Frankfurt. It was his first goal in a month and his fifth across all competitions this term, setting a new career high. 









- Greg Seltzer

