Onward And Upward

It won't go on any museum walls, but Jordan Siebatcheu scored yet again to help underdogs Young Boys Bern see off Europa League foe Bater Leverkusen with a 2-0 away leg victory on Thursday night. His 11th goal across all competitions since mid-December was the winner, and the club are now set to face Ajax in the round-of-16 (their deepest continental involvement since reaching the European Cup final four in 1959). Yeah, ugly or not, this was a big goal.
USMNT-eligible Jordan Siebatcheu gives Young Boys the advantage 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HFhvR3qzzL— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 25, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
