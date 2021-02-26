Friday, February 26, 2021

Onward And Upward

It won't go on any museum walls, but Jordan Siebatcheu scored yet again to help underdogs Young Boys Bern see off Europa League foe Bater Leverkusen with a 2-0 away leg victory on Thursday night. His 11th goal across all competitions since mid-December was the winner, and the club are now set to face Ajax in the round-of-16 (their deepest continental involvement since reaching the European Cup final four in 1959). Yeah, ugly or not, this was a big goal.










- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)