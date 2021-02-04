Playing Catch-Up

I meant to get this up last night, but conked out after we caught an ep of Money Heist (if you haven't seen it, get on that!). My continuing slack means that there are four late Sunday/weekday goals to post, so let's get to it.
Last night, Timothy Weah capped a breakout as Lille held their tabletop perch with a 3-0 win at Bordeaux. He now has four goals in his last 387 minutes of play across all competition.
🇺🇸 TIMOTHY WEAH gets the final touch as @LOSC_EN break loose to go up 2-0 over @girondins_en #FCGBLOSC— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 3, 2021
Next up, we have Mr. Brooks' "John Anthony on the spot" strike in Wolfsburg's 3-0 defeat of Freiburg on Sunday night.
Next, we'll pop over to Belgium, where Chris Durkin's happily deflected strike put the final nail in St. Truiden's 3-0 victory over Cercle Brugge on Sunday night. The American has shined of late, helping the Canaries win six of nine in Jupiler League play to climb eight points above the relegation mire.
Finally, we pop back over to Germany for Jann George's important Wednesday night goal. He grabbed the equalizer as Jahn Regensburg rallied from two down to reach the DfB-Pokal quarters for the first time in club history by bouncing FC Köln on spot kicks.
- Greg Seltzer
