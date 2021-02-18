Thursday, February 18, 2021

Two-For-One Upset Special

Everybody all toghether now: Jordan Siebatcheu cannot stop scoring. The rampant Young Boys Bern striker capped off yet another brace with the last-minute 4-3 winner gainst Europa League round-of-32 opening leg visitors Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night. He now has rung up 10 goals, including four games with two or more, in a two-month span. More importantly, the 24-year-old has the Swiss club within reach of their deepest UEFA tournament run since Ajax bounced them from the 1987-88 Cup Winners Cup quarters. Yeah... it's been a while since they made a deep run in Europe.












- Greg Seltzer








Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)