Two-For-One Upset Special

Everybody all toghether now: Jordan Siebatcheu cannot stop scoring. The rampant Young Boys Bern striker capped off yet another brace with the last-minute 4-3 winner gainst Europa League round-of-32 opening leg visitors Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night. He now has rung up 10 goals, including four games with two or more, in a two-month span. More importantly, the 24-year-old has the Swiss club within reach of their deepest UEFA tournament run since Ajax bounced them from the 1987-88 Cup Winners Cup quarters. Yeah... it's been a while since they made a deep run in Europe.
SIEBATCHEU 2-0 YOUNG BOYS !! #YBB04 pic.twitter.com/0OLkpyWAaU— Le Football en VOD XXIV (@le_xxiv) February 18, 2021
#USMNT-eligible Jordan Siebatcheu scores his second goal of the day in the #UEL's game of the day. Young Boys blew a 3-0 lead to Bayer Leverkusen, only to win the first-leg, 4-3 👀— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 18, 2021
(via @UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/DbzIZb0TZ9
- Greg Seltzer
