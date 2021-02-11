Thursday, February 11, 2021

What did I tell ya?

Damn Livescore, moving everything around. Yeah, I forgot to check back on the Young Boys Bern match because the Swiss Super League is now all the way at the bottom of the page. But then I remembered just now, and here we are. Folks, Jordan Siebatcheu is about to enter "can't stop scoring" territory. The striker has bagged eight goals in three weeks and a day to join the league scoring race (he's currently three back). Could we actually have multiple American Golden Boot winners this term?






- Greg Seltzer

