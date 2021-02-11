Well, sometimes it stays there (we'll get to that in a moment) and sometimes it doesn't. An example of the latter is Brenden Aaronson's nifty Red Bull Salzburg account opener, which also doubled as the winner in Wednesday night's 3-1 comeback victory over Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna. The decision kept the club atop in an unusually tight Bundesliga title race.
Unfortunately, I'm still trying to track down a clip of former Philly teammate Andrew Wooten's decisive debut brace for Admira Wacker Mödling in a 3-1 defeat of Altach that allowed them to leapfrog their Wednesday visitors out of the cellar. Perhaps one that isn't geo-restricted (a stunningly idiotic move for a league that need all the eyes/pub it can get) will surface later today.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, February 11, 2021
What Happens in Austria...
