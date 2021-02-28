Winner Winner (insert applicable dinner here)

I had Caeser salad and a leftover slice of margherita pizza so it doesn't really fit, but maybe some of you out there had chicken. More importantly, a pair of Americans rang the bell to help their clubs post weekend W's.
In Denmark, Odense BK's Emmanuel Sabbi bagged his first Superliga goal since November 1st and it stood up as winner in a 2-1 Sunday decision over Randers FC.
Over in Poland, Aron Jóhannsson made it two goals in as many games for new employers Lech Poznań to start their rally for a 2-1 victory at Warta Poznań. Dating back to last season with Hammarby, our own substitute bacon now has 14 tallies in his last 17 league outings.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, February 28, 2021
I had Caeser salad and a leftover slice of margherita pizza so it doesn't really fit, but maybe some of you out there had chicken. More importantly, a pair of Americans rang the bell to help their clubs post weekend W's.
