Wood-Fired Bacon

We have a Bobby Wood sighting. No, really. On Sunday, he came on late to give Hamburg last-gasp hope in a 3-2 loss to Würzburger Kickers. It was his first goal in over two years, and his first for HSV since April of 2018. Yeesh. Welcome back to the land of the scoring, Bobby.
Here’s the goal Bobby Wood scored today! pic.twitter.com/SeNfk71dcC— The Yank Watch (@TheYankWatch) February 21, 2021
Meanwhile, over in Poland, Aron Jóhannsson marked his Lech Poznan debut my nodding home the lone goal winner against Śląsk Wrocław, Because of course he did.
- Greg Seltzer
