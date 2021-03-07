And The Hits Just Keep On Coming...

We promptly roll on to the other three Sunday strikes from Americans playing in Europe. This time, we begin in the Bundesliga, where Josh Sargent nodded home the opener in a 1-1 draw at FC Köln. Not only did he score in back-to-back games for ther first time as a pro, but he also moved to the top of the club's goal chart for the campaign.
Picture perfect header from Josh Sargent. 👌 pic.twitter.com/GlGNur4fgJ— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2021
We already covered Taylor Booth's tally from his team's 4-1 loss to Red Ball Salzburg in the preceding post, but that wasn't the only goal scored by an American in the match. Brenden Aaronson would bag the home side's third with a nifty finish as Jesse Marsch's side moved five points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table.
Brenden Aaronson with another for @RedBullSalzburg #USMNT 🚨pic.twitter.com/1YOLs1XwYC— Stu Holden (@stuholden) March 7, 2021
Finally, we turn to sunny Greece, where Panetolikos winger Gboly Ariyibi was the one who knocked at the back door to net a lone goal winner against visiting Volos. Like Sargent, he set a new career high with his Sunday strike.
- Greg Seltzer
