I think it's fair to say that Barnsley loan striker Daryl Dike is heating up. On Saturday, his sharp angle laser into the near top corner served as the lone goal winner in the club's seventh straight Championship victory. He now has three goals in his last four outings to help the Tykes climb into sixth place.
Can’t be long till they build a statue of Daryl Dike in Barnsley if the Oklahoman keeps scoring bangers like this 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/afkWriPuIW— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 6, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
