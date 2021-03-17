Wouldn't ya know it... I crash out early for once and then Daryl Dike bags a late brace to key Barnsely's 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers. The Tykes are now 9-0-1 when the loan striker takes the field in Championship play, with his latest heroics lifting them up to fifth.
Daryl Dike is walking over goalkeepers like Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/wjsGYiwt79— In Pulisic We Trust (@USMNTFATHER) March 17, 2021
Daryl Dike with a second goal here.. this guy is a serious player #USMNT pic.twitter.com/JVXiXkvDUO— USMNT 🇺🇸 (@USMNTTAKES) March 17, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment