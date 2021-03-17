Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Double D

Wouldn't ya know it... I crash out early for once and then Daryl Dike bags a late brace to key Barnsely's 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers. The Tykes are now 9-0-1 when the loan striker takes the field in Championship play, with his latest heroics lifting them up to fifth.









- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)