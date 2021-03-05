Friday, March 5, 2021

Drought-Buster

Necaxa winger Alex Zendejas opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Pachuca on Thursday night. With a simple run and finish, he bagged his first since opening day to end a seven-game goal fast.













- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)