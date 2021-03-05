Necaxa winger Alex Zendejas opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Pachuca on Thursday night. With a simple run and finish, he bagged his first since opening day to end a seven-game goal fast.
Friday, March 5, 2021
Drought-Buster
