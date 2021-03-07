First Things First

Our boys went crazy over in Europe on Sunday, combining for no less than six goals. That's a lot for one post, so I've decided to break them up into two. We'll start with the three guys who opened fresh club accounts, and among those we'll start with Heracles loan riser Luca de la Torre. The kid had an absolute scorcher to earn Man of the Match honors, a comprehensive performance punctuated by the stoppage time 2-1 winner against Zwolle.
Over in Turkey, Sivvaspor loan winger Tyler Boyd was the scrambliest scrambler in a goalmouth scramble to temporarily give the visitors a lead at Galatasaray. They'd eventually concede the 2-2 equalizer from the spot, but the share was enough to keep the Istanbul giants from holding onto first place.
Last but certainly not least, St. Pölten midfielder Taylor Booth (who's on loan from Bayern Munich) opened the scoring in what would devolve into a 4-1 defeat against Red Bull Salzburg. The kid buried a proper banger to notch his first career professional goal.
Really nice finish by Taylor Booth today https://t.co/hBVvEE8DaK— USMNT Updates (@USMNT_U) March 7, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
