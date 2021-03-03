Wednesday, March 3, 2021

It's Tricky

That's right, our boys rang up another trio of winning effort strikes on Thursday night. Two of the goals came in Championship action, with Daryl Dike jamming home the opener in Barnsley's 3-1 victory at QPR. He's warming up, but the club is red-hot - they've some six straight now to pull to within a point of the last promotion playoff slot.





A little later, in-form Bournemouth loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers also scored from a corner with his, erm, back side. His 88th minute tally earned the Cherries a 2-1 win at Bristol City and kept the club just ahead of hard-charging Barnsley in the all-important sixth place.



UPDATE: Urgh, this clip got taken down in record time. I will get the goal back up when another surfaces





Finally, Brendan Aaronson put the simplest of finishing touches on Red Bull Salzburg's 4-0 ÖFB Cup semifinal cruise past home side Sturm Graz. They are now lined up to go for a three-peat against final foe LASK on May 1st.


 









- Greg Seltzer

