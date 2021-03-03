It's Tricky

That's right, our boys rang up another trio of winning effort strikes on Thursday night. Two of the goals came in Championship action, with Daryl Dike jamming home the opener in Barnsley's 3-1 victory at QPR. He's warming up, but the club is red-hot - they've some six straight now to pull to within a point of the last promotion playoff slot.
Love this goal. 20-year old Oklahoman Daryl Dike gets his second goal in English football, bodying all comers and heading home on the angle. The more confident he becomes, the more we are going to see goals like this 🇺🇸🙌 @DarylDike pic.twitter.com/h5ngjacynx— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 3, 2021
A little later, in-form Bournemouth loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers also scored from a corner with his, erm, back side. His 88th minute tally earned the Cherries a 2-1 win at Bristol City and kept the club just ahead of hard-charging Barnsley in the all-important sixth place.
Finally, Brendan Aaronson put the simplest of finishing touches on Red Bull Salzburg's 4-0 ÖFB Cup semifinal cruise past home side Sturm Graz. They are now lined up to go for a three-peat against final foe LASK on May 1st.
The simplest of finishes for Brenden Aaronson after Sturm Graz's playing out of the back did not go so well. #USMNT https://t.co/zU27OhVPJH— Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) March 3, 2021
