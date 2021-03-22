Monday Cleanup

I have a handful of goals to catch up on from the weekend, inlcuding the first two of Sergiño Dest's La Liga career. He bagged Barcelona's second and third wrapped around halftime of a 6-1 thrashing of home side Real Sociedad.
Over in Switzerland, Jordan Siebatcheu set up the early winner late in the first half and would eventually pile on with a goal of his own near time as runaway Swiss Super League leaders Young Boys blanked FC Zürich 4-0. He now has 13 goals and four helpers in this last 21 outings (and bear in mind that six of those appearances were sub shifts of less than 20 minutes).
Finally, we check in for Timothy Chandler's first goal in around 10 months. He netted the capper in Eintracht Frankfurt's 5-2 waltz past Union Berlin.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment