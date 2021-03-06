Saturday, March 6, 2021

Noice.

Considering how he practically saw off Europa League foe Bayer Leverkusen with his marksmanship, it can be easy to forget that Young Boys Bern forward Jordan Siebatcheu hadn't scored a league goal in nearly a month... until today, that is. He buried a nifty header nine minutes from time to earn the runaway league leaders a 1-1 share against Vaduz.










- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)