Considering how he practically saw off Europa League foe Bayer Leverkusen with his marksmanship, it can be easy to forget that Young Boys Bern forward Jordan Siebatcheu hadn't scored a league goal in nearly a month... until today, that is. He buried a nifty header nine minutes from time to earn the runaway league leaders a 1-1 share against Vaduz.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Noice.
