Run, Tyler, Run!

The first club brace posted by Sivasspor loan winger Tyler Boyd since January of 2017 wasn't really about the finishing. Both goals were all about busting a gut at just the right time to get into scoring position. His jailbreak second of the day stood up as the winner in Saturday afternoon's 5-3 decision at Göztepe.
GOL | Göztepe 0-3 Sivasspor, 42' TylerBoyd— Takip @GoalHubTR (@TheHakan3) March 20, 2021
Bu hesap kapanacak, Takip @GoalHubTR pic.twitter.com/z0HvnWLYTm
Ahmet oguzun hakkını vermek lazim cok güzel pas atti 👏🏻 #tylerboyd #ünal #göztepe pic.twitter.com/FABtS4w0TA— Sezer Arpa 58 (@sezerarpa58) March 20, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
