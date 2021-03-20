Saturday, March 20, 2021

Run, Tyler, Run!

The first club brace posted by Sivasspor loan winger Tyler Boyd since January of 2017 wasn't really about the finishing. Both goals were all about busting a gut at just the right time to get into scoring position. His jailbreak second of the day stood up as the winner in Saturday afternoon's 5-3 decision at Göztepe. 











- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)