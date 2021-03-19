Swagger Lee

Until Friday night, it had been 10 years and one week since the last time that Lee Nguyen scored a goal in Vietnamese top flight action. I say "had been" because that's over now, as the Ho Chi Minh City midfielder coolly buried a spot kick in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn the hosts a 1-0 derby triumph over Sai Gon FC.
ロスタイムにHCMC FCが得点をし、1-0で勝利。— Ryota Ikeyama🇻🇳Vietnam (@iryota0506) March 19, 2021
勝ちたい試合だったHCMC FCと、
守り切りたかったSAIGON FC。
最後の最後でのチームの差がでたかな。
Lee Nguyen選手、凄い良い選手。
クレバー！
というベトナムサッカーでした！ pic.twitter.com/7HKpQ6PHr2
- Greg Seltzer
