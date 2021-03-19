Friday, March 19, 2021

Swagger Lee

Until Friday night, it had been 10 years and one week since the last time that Lee Nguyen scored a goal in Vietnamese top flight action. I say "had been" because that's over now, as the Ho Chi Minh City midfielder coolly buried a spot kick in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn the hosts a 1-0 derby triumph over Sai Gon FC.  







- Greg Seltzer

