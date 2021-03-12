Right off the top, I see what they're trying to do. And ya know what? Against every potential Olympic qualifying opponent not named Mexico, it will probably work just fine. I can't complain a lick about who made the cut in goal or across the backline. I like the array of tools contained in the front two lines. Plus, El Tri is in our group, so we can't face them in a knockout game until the final and two teams get through to Japan. Should be no problem for a decently experienced group of pros, right?
However, as a contingency-bases-covered guy, there is a slight roster imbalance that is throwing me off pure confidence. I spy one winger too many and one guy we know can create from behind the striker too few. It's fine to want to play a certain way, and to staff your squad accordingly. I'd just rather operate on the assumption that the preferred tactics may not always fly. It's that old saying: It's better to have one and not need it than need one and not have it. Even in a squeezed roster.
Actually, I do have one major selection gripe, but we'll get to that later today. And as usual, I've portioned the players a little differently than the official release does. At least I certainly hope we won't be seeing Llanez or Saucedo used in midfield.
G - Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)
D - Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)
M - Johnny (Internacional), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Andrés Perea (Orlando City), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Sebastian Saucedo (Pumas), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City)
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, March 12, 2021
The Qualifying 20
Right off the top, I see what they're trying to do. And ya know what? Against every potential Olympic qualifying opponent not named Mexico, it will probably work just fine. I can't complain a lick about who made the cut in goal or across the backline. I like the array of tools contained in the front two lines. Plus, El Tri is in our group, so we can't face them in a knockout game until the final and two teams get through to Japan. Should be no problem for a decently experienced group of pros, right?
No comments:
Post a Comment