The road starts here... again.

I was hoping to have my Olympics Clipboard wrapped up by the time Jason Kreis unveiled his camp roster ahead of qualifying, but oh well. The winger charts will go up in just a bit (leaving just one post to go), and it won't change anything.
The first thing that jumps out about this preliminary squad list is that there's no Efraín Álvarez. Take from that what you will, but I'm not the type to speed into panic. We'll find out soon enough what it means.
The second thing that jumped out to me is it seems like they've already just about decided who will populate the wingback stable for qualifying. Vines is your left back starter, while I'm thinking Araujo is the favorite on the right as of now. Herrera can cover either flank, which leaves Bello and Farfan to battle it out what what may or may not be a second port side job. Obviously, Roma opted to keep Reynolds on campus instead of releasing him for this month - I'm mildly surprised, but hey, it actually made the staff's job easier.
The last thing that jumped out is a frankly stunning omission in the attack end. Unless he's in some transfer talks with European sides (which I suppose is possible), I have no idea how Ebobisse gets left out. He's the most reliable, experienced weapon in the provisional pool.
G - Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)
D - Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United), Marco Farfan (LAFC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)
M - Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Johnny (Internacional), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC), Andrés Perea (Orlando City), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City)
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, March 1, 2021
The road starts here... again.
