They all look like crackers in the box score.

Don't look now, but Josh Sargent has goals in three straight games. It wasn't the prettiest strike you'll ever see, but it still stood up as the decider in Werder Bremen's 2-0 victory at Arminia Bielefeld. Thanks to the American's second game-winner in the last three matches, the club are now actually closer to the Europa League chase than they are to the relegation mire.
Puskas award worthy goal from Josh Sargent https://t.co/FVxFIE7vcP— The Yank Watch (@TheYankWatch) March 10, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
