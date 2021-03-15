Welcome aboard.

Monday, March 15, 2021

I was only about 50/50 hoping that Yunus Musah would opt to commit his international career to the USMNT, and certainly did not imagine that it could happen so soon. But here we are (video interviews with the man of the hour and Gregg Berhalter through the link), and I will take it. The reality is, he's the perfect type of player for the coach's preferred double-#8 system. 






- Greg Seltzer

