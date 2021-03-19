Wild Turkey

Though he'd eventually be sent off with a second booking and the hosts will rue missing the chance to take a tentative league lead, DeAndre Yedlin continued his fine start to life with Galatasaray by bagging an early equalizer in their drama-filled 4-3 loss to Rizespor. It was the US right back's first strike since he was in Newcastle colors back in November of 2019.
DeAndre Yedlin with the equalizer and his first goal for #Galatasaray 🔥🔥🔥— Niko Moreno (@ELROLONW) March 19, 2021
The #Sounders product continues to settle well into the Turkish League.
Here the goal, courtesy of @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/q8j7bSJU31
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment