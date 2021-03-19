Friday, March 19, 2021

Wild Turkey

Though he'd eventually be sent off with a second booking and the hosts will rue missing the chance to take a tentative league lead, DeAndre Yedlin continued his fine start to life with Galatasaray by bagging an early equalizer in their drama-filled 4-3 loss to Rizespor. It was the US right back's first strike since he was in Newcastle colors back in November of 2019.











- Greg Seltzer

