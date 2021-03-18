Your USMNT Line-Up v. Costa Rica

The USMNT Under-23 side, that is, as they open Olympic qualifying. The XI isn't far what I expected, and now we get to see if the false nine gambit will work in real match. For me, this game all comes down to how our wide backs fare against their wingers. That's the two-dimensional key match-up in this one by a longshot, if you ask me.
Instead of the usual player ratings at MLSS, I'll be back here after the game with some sort of reaction. I haven't quite decided what form it will take... perhaps a Three Stars type deal. I guess we'll all find out in a couple hours.
The stage is finally set... We kick off Olympic qualifying in less than one hour!!— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 18, 2021
Your U-23 #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇨🇷! pic.twitter.com/4WOei8zkZ3
- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:
man ... i do NOT get jason kreis. wonder how much say GB has on team selection.
both Williamson and Ebobisse *start* in this 11 for me. Maybe I feel differently if Llanez is available. Really dont like the middle 3 either. Its more than just Jackson not knowing what to do when he is being man-marked (kind of ironically), but just the general blend of talents.
Post a Comment