Your USMNT Line-Up v Dominican Republic

With a win in pocket, it makes sense that Jason Kreis has made six changes ahead of what should be by far the easiest Olympic Qualifying group game. And I definitely like that Johnny's presence will allow Yueill to push up and make some gut passes in/into the final third on top of his usual flank diagonals. As for the rest of the gang, I'm hoping to see more from Perea and Lewis, in particular
In one hour- the next step towards #Tokyo2020— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 21, 2021
Your U-23 #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇩🇴! pic.twitter.com/R1FzxGdxIK
- Greg Seltzer
