Sunday, March 21, 2021

Your USMNT Line-Up v Dominican Republic

With a win in pocket, it makes sense that Jason Kreis has made six changes ahead of what should be by far the easiest Olympic Qualifying group game. And I definitely like that Johnny's presence will allow Yueill to push up and make some gut passes in/into the final third on top of his usual flank diagonals. As for the rest of the gang, I'm hoping to see more from Perea and Lewis, in particular










- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)