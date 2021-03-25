Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

As we switch from the Olympic qualifying crew to the senior USMNT side, we flip our midfield casting issue upside down. Instead of having not enough idea men to create attack moves (and continuing Freaky Friday-ing the ideal roles of Johnny and Perea when it's clearly wrong), we have playmakers falling out of our ears and Acosta where a proper back line shield should be. I would say "Whatever happened to roster balance?" - but I'm having trouble remembering times in the past when the program exhibited any by policy.
HERE WE GO! 🇺🇸👊— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 25, 2021
Your #USMNT Starting XI for today’s match vs. 🇯🇲.
Lineup Notes: https://t.co/K1UZV8GFad #USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/5BeIc8K388
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment