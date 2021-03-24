Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

I'm not even gonna lie. I simply didn't want to react to the USMNT Under-23 side's win over Dominican Republican. I was so annoyed by the first half, the bitter taste remained even after they eventually woke up late. It was bad, and it was arguably bad by design. I'm not sure why this double-8's with a false 9 would ever be used against such a minnow.
And all respect to Los Quisqueyanos. They ran their tails off and made life difficult for the US for most of the game. But frankly, the US made it easy for the Dominicans to make it difficult. Big gulfs between midfield and attack, nobody moving off the ball, which led to all the safest passing. And when they did bother to breach the final third, execution was out the window. It was hard to watch, and I can't help but feel like the lackluster display was in large part caused by the set-up and some miscasting (Perea is a two-way guy and Johnny is the gate-keeper... I don't care if he played forward when he was 15... or honestly, that he raided the box for a couple chances).
Look... I'm fine with this deep midfield triangle when, say, Adams, McKennie and Aaronson are around. Or when we're facing a team that will dominate possession (yes, okay, like Mexico tonight). But taking this approach against teams that should be beaten handily just invites slooooow play. And that's what we got until Yueill, Dotson and Mihailovic hauled the team onto their backs with a half hour left.
As for tonight's line-up, I'm worried about more miscasting. And I'm not sure how Saucedo keeps his place, but get the feeling a certain few players were given a breather before the real big one (the do-or-die qualifier in the semis).
- Greg Seltzer
I guess it looks a *bit* difference with Yueill in for Cardoso and Glad in for Pineda and Vines in for Herrera. Definitely resting some guys that would make the ball move a bit quicker. That being said, I agree with you wholeheartedly. This team has felt like a Tab Ramos special from the get-go where we pick a lot of interchangeable midfielders, hope one of the wings has an amazing tournament and hope good game management overcomes bad roster selection. Not sure anyone should be surprised, Kreiss has been terrible since at picking lineups since his stint at RSL (and that was very much a case of the players he had).
So let me get this right: If you bring zero creative midfield players, it is hard to create chances playing out of the back? That's unpossible.
