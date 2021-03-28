Your USMNT Line-Up v N. Ireland

Hmm. Unless we're pushing Long or Ream up to defensive midfield (which I wouldn't care for), I have no idea how to fashion a balanced formation out of this XI. Maybe a 5-box 4-1? I don't know, but I do know I don't like any of the possibilities. One minute we're supposed to be instituting a style of play, the next we have a wild hair that comes out of nowhere.
Oh well, I'll have player ratings over at MLSS for both this game and the Under-23's big, important Olympic Qualifying shot coming a little later.
TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021
Gregg Berhalter makes four changes to the #USMNT Starting XI for today’s match vs. @NorthernIreland.
LINEUP NOTES: https://t.co/jRXYgA4hDk#NIRvUSA #TheFutureIsUS pic.twitter.com/hT6RI8AUB7
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
love it. not necessarily the personnel but this formation makes a lot of sense in our pool. Only question would be can you get Musah, Wes and Tyler on the field at the same time (RB Leipzig is on the phone with an idea...)
Not saying Adams' best position is right... but him on the right and dest on the left might still be our best 11.
