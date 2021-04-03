April Goal's Day

Well, things are not going well for Chelsea today, but at least Chrisitan Pulisic bagged his first goal of 2021 for the club. The tally you see below broke the ice with West Bromwich Albion on 27 minutes, and it's been all downhill from there for the Blues.
Two minutes later, Thiago Silva was sent off. Then the home side leaked twice in first half stoppage time. Then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel inexplicably pulled Pulisic at halftime. Now it's 4-2 to the Baggies in the waning moments of what was an important contest for Chelsea. But yeah... at least our guy is back in the goals.
Christian Pulisic scores his first Premier League goal since December, 2020. He Is Risen 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/JGH5Mkox0G— roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 3, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
and back on the injury list. le sigh.
