I'm not gonna lie. The latest USMNT faceplant in Olympic qualifying kinda kicked the stuffing out of me. Between that and the start of the MLS season, I have not had the mood/time to do much here. However, I am working on a little "awards ceremony" that will bring the full history of Americans Abroad straight up to the present. But that's not why I'm here today. We've got weekend goals to cover.
Let's begin in Denmark, where Haji Wright bagged a lone goal winner against Vejle BK on Sunday to put SønderjyskE (who, mind you, still have a DBU-Pokalen final date with Randers FC in May) on the verge of clinching Superliga survival. I keep saying it, but the Danes simply cannot handle him physically.
We now head down to Switzerland, where Jordan Siebatcheu nodded home a nifty late winner to keep runaway leaders Young Boys rolling toward their official title coronation. He hit with 14 minutes left as the Bern side (who haven't lost in Super League play since mid-December, when the US striker had yet to strike for the club) posted their sixth straight win.
Finally, in Turkey, Mix Diskerud gently boosted Denizlispor's slim survival hopes alive with the 60th minute equalizer in Saturday night's 1-all draw with Sivasspor. It was his 42nd career top flight goal outside America, tying him with none other than DaMarcus Beasley and Brian McBride for eighth place on the all-time top flight + cups chart). More importantly, it grabbed a good point for the club, who remain nine points from the safety zone with five to play. I haven't found an embeddable clip, but you can check it out here. The play leading to a vintage Diskerud strike begins at about the 1:52 mark.
Greg Seltzer
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Goal Patrol
