Sunday, April 11, 2021

Sunday Funday

There are still some in-form Americans left to play today, but we've already had a couple of getaway day goals to celebrate. Over in Italy, Weston McKennie (otherwise known as the obvious American Abroad of the season) got loose to cap a 3-1 win over Genoa with his fifth Serie A goal of the season.





Meanwhile, SönderjyskE power forward Haji Wright got loose to snap a terrible slump (which started right after I predicted he'd win the Superliga Golden Boot, natch) in a 3-2 losing cause against AC Horsens. The strike put him in double figures for the campaign, making him the first American to reach that benchmark in Denmark.






- Greg Seltzer

