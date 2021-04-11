Sunday Funday

There are still some in-form Americans left to play today, but we've already had a couple of getaway day goals to celebrate. Over in Italy, Weston McKennie (otherwise known as the obvious American Abroad of the season) got loose to cap a 3-1 win over Genoa with his fifth Serie A goal of the season.
Weston McKennie times his run and chips in his fifth Serie A goal of the season to pad Juventus’s lead in a 3-1 win over Genoa #USMNT— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 11, 2021
(via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/WMUUAJL0SR
Meanwhile, SönderjyskE power forward Haji Wright got loose to snap a terrible slump (which started right after I predicted he'd win the Superliga Golden Boot, natch) in a 3-2 losing cause against AC Horsens. The strike put him in double figures for the campaign, making him the first American to reach that benchmark in Denmark.
Haji Wright’s goal. His first in league play since December 6th. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/TJn5AN4P43— Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) April 11, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
