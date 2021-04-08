The Cure For What Ails Ya

Evidently, Sivasspor had that on hand for Tyler Boyd, if not also the other way around. He has five goals in his last five Süper Lig games after bagging an first half brace to help his loan employers to win 4-2 at Antalyaspor on Wednesday night (took a while for a clip to surface and then for me to find it). The Braves have gone 5-0-4 with 19 goals scored since he started suiting up for them to pull away from the relegation mire.
Tyler Boyd - gurur benim neyime pic.twitter.com/qElX0EscLl— 〽️AX C İ C İ N H O (@KB_Sivasspor) April 8, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
