Monday, April 5, 2021

Yeeeeah, he may not be coming back.

The goals just keep coming for Bransley loan ace Daryl Dike, who damn near bagged a hat trick in the team's 2-1 win over Luton Town. He scored on a high degree-of-difficulty banger and then an opportunistic slot clean-up before winning a penalty that he'd spurn. He now has seven tallies in his last 10 games, and the Tykes are 10-1-2 when he sees the field. One can almost hear those Prem checkbooks opening...








- Greg Seltzer

