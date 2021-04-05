The goals just keep coming for Bransley loan ace Daryl Dike, who damn near bagged a hat trick in the team's 2-1 win over Luton Town. He scored on a high degree-of-difficulty banger and then an opportunistic slot clean-up before winning a penalty that he'd spurn. He now has seven tallies in his last 10 games, and the Tykes are 10-1-2 when he sees the field. One can almost hear those Prem checkbooks opening...
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, April 5, 2021
Yeeeeah, he may not be coming back.
The goals just keep coming for Bransley loan ace Daryl Dike, who damn near bagged a hat trick in the team's 2-1 win over Luton Town. He scored on a high degree-of-difficulty banger and then an opportunistic slot clean-up before winning a penalty that he'd spurn. He now has seven tallies in his last 10 games, and the Tykes are 10-1-2 when he sees the field. One can almost hear those Prem checkbooks opening...
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 2:39 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, England, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment