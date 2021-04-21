Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Yes. Quite.

A quick joke for ya...

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Daryl again.
Oh yes, right, I know you. Come right through, sir.










That's right, Daryl Dike did it again for Barnsley, using crack ingenuity to engineer the 1-0 winner at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night. In case you're not keeping score at home, that's now four match deciders among nine tallies in 17 loan appearances. This introductory run of his isn't just grabbing the hearts of Tykes supporters, it's also already tugging at fans of other, bigger English clubs.











- Greg Seltzer

