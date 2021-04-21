Yes. Quite.

A quick joke for ya...
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Daryl again.
Oh yes, right, I know you. Come right through, sir.
Sheesh what a don @DarylDike pic.twitter.com/nosHR1kIJc— RUCKUS. (@RuckusOrlando) April 21, 2021
That's right, Daryl Dike did it again for Barnsley, using crack ingenuity to engineer the 1-0 winner at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night. In case you're not keeping score at home, that's now four match deciders among nine tallies in 17 loan appearances. This introductory run of his isn't just grabbing the hearts of Tykes supporters, it's also already tugging at fans of other, bigger English clubs.
I’m trying to not say something too cringy here or too emotional so I’ll just say:— James Lawton (@lawt11) April 21, 2021
You’re mint you are. If fans don’t get to see you in the flesh it’s the biggest Barnsley fc tragedy since our relegation from the premier league.
i want daryl dike at chelsea but i also don’t want chelsea to ruin him😪— alfredo (@alfredobanegas_) April 21, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment