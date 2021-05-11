Air Jordan

While we wait on a clip, some clip, any clip of Andrija Novakovich's closing day hat trick extravaganza, from yesterday, let's hop the border to Switzerland for some Tuesday fun. Yes indeedy, Young Boys loan ace Jordan Siebatcheu has scored again. His silly early header set the visitors (who clinched the Super League crown weeks ago) on their way to a 2-0 win.
Siebatcheu bringt YB in Vaduz in Führung. #Bscyb 👉🏽👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/ODQCDGLbII— Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) May 11, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
