Berhalter summons Swiss army

The camp roster for the USMNT's friendly away to Switzerland 10 days from now is out. It mostly the usual Euro-based subjects that won't still be busy (in other words, no Pulisic and no assurance Dike will actually be available), sprinkled with a few MLS picks and a few of hopefully precocious youngsters. While there could be small beefs about a particular player or two missing out, they mostly play positions that are already well-stocked in this provisional squad.


G - Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze* (Leicester City), David Ochoa* (Real Salt Lake)
 
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Justin Che* (Bayern Munich Under-19's), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

A - Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Matthew Hoppe* (Schalke), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille)







