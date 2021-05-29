Yeah, I know Jovan Kirovski also won it, but this time the American actually played in the Champions League final. Including stoppage time, Pulisic worked the final half hour to help Chelsea hold onto a 1-0 lead. He did well to run some clock on several occasions and nearly grabbed himself a goal.
I'll try to come back in a bit with some post-game clips and maybe even an interview with our man of the moment.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Christian Pulisic is a Champions League winner.
