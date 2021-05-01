Cup Final-Bound

I've been utterly swamped with work this week, but have no fear, that thing I've been working on will start unveiling on Monday (it's a looong series). But that's not why I'm here. No, I'm here to talk about Gio Reyna firing Borussia Dortmund toward a Dfb-Pokal final showdown with Tyler Adams an RB Leipzig with a brace in Saturday's 5-0 demolition of semifinal snack Holstein Kiel.
That, of course, means that another American will raise silver regardless of how the title game turns out. Our boys are chalking up so many championships, I'm gonna need to research which single campaign holds the record they're about to break (if they haven't done so already).
Back to Reyna... the kid has now either scored or set up 15 goals across all competitions, and no teenager in any of Europe's top five leagues has appeared more on the score sheet this term. His first was a doozy, the second considerably easier thanks to some nifty teamwork.
Gio Reyna abriu o placar para o Borussia Dortmund contra o Holstein Kiel na Copa da Alemanha.— Tiro de Canto (@TiroDiCanto) May 1, 2021
E o Haalandinho comemorou das tribunas 😍pic.twitter.com/FaI19CblBE
🗣️G⚽L DE B. DORTMUND‼️— El forastero deportivo (@elforasterobkp) May 1, 2021
👤 Reyna (2) ⏱️22'
B. Dortmund 2️⃣🆚0️⃣ KSV Holstein#DFBPokal Copa de Alemania 🇩🇪 🏆
- Greg Seltzer
