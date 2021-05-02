Hit Parade

Both the goals and the trophies keep right on coming for our boys overseas, and really they're only getting started with the latter for this season. Last night, Brenden Aaronson fired home Red Bull Salzburg's second in a 3-0 ÖFB-Cup final triumph over LASK, making it eight Americans (counting his boss, Jesse Marsch) to win silver thus far this spring.
The USMNT youngster is the fifth of those eight (joining Zack Steffen, Sergiño Dest, Konrad de la Fuente and Mark McKenzie) to have won their first title of some sort over in Europe, but yeah, he's almost certainly not done collecting domestic crowns for the campaign. Not to forget the whole point, here is Aaronson's tidy strike, his fifth in 21 games across all competitions.
Brendinho smashes the ball right in making it 2-0 in the Austrian cup final! #Aaronson #ASKRBS #UNIQAÖFBCUP— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) May 1, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment