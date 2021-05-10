While I try to make final decisions on the next retrospective batch of AAotY's (many of these are not easy), let's back up for a goal I missed after switching over to MLS viewing on Saturday night. That's when Matt Miazga made the most of his first Anderlecht strike, nodding a bullet equalizer deep, deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 share against Royal Antwerp. It allowed the Mauves, with their slim title hopes intact, to gain a point on beaten league leaders Club Brugge.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, May 10, 2021
Matt-er Of Time
While I try to make final decisions on the next retrospective batch of AAotY's (many of these are not easy), let's back up for a goal I missed after switching over to MLS viewing on Saturday night. That's when Matt Miazga made the most of his first Anderlecht strike, nodding a bullet equalizer deep, deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 share against Royal Antwerp. It allowed the Mauves, with their slim title hopes intact, to gain a point on beaten league leaders Club Brugge.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:31 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, Belgium, by Greg Seltzer, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment