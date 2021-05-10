Monday, May 10, 2021

Matt-er Of Time

While I try to make final decisions on the next retrospective batch of AAotY's (many of these are not easy), let's back up for a goal I missed after switching over to MLS viewing on Saturday night. That's when Matt Miazga made the most of his first Anderlecht strike, nodding a bullet equalizer deep, deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 share against Royal Antwerp. It allowed the Mauves, with their slim title hopes intact, to gain a point on beaten league leaders Club Brugge.






- Greg Seltzer

