Next man up?

If Brenden Aaronson keeps this up, Jesse Marsch might not be the only one walking the Red Bull bridge from Salzburg to Leipzig. The midfielder netted the first two goals in 3-1 victory over Sturm Graz that has effectively but not quite mathematically sewn up their eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga crown.
Here's Brenden Aaronson's first of the day to open the scoring for @FCRBS_en vs. Sturm Graz in the 20th minute. 👀🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 9, 2021
(@ForTheFansHQ) pic.twitter.com/gMmk4Cf0Za
Medford NJ’s Brenden Aaronson thumps his second of the day, a match winner that propels RB Salzburg to cusp of Austrian title, and a league and cup double. 7 goals in 17 starts for the 20-Year-Old who has a massive future 🇺🇸🇦🇹pic.twitter.com/okzIK86J6a— roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 9, 2021
