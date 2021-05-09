Sunday, May 9, 2021

Next man up?

If Brenden Aaronson keeps this up, Jesse Marsch might not be the only one walking the Red Bull bridge from Salzburg to Leipzig. The midfielder netted the first two goals in  3-1 victory over Sturm Graz that has effectively but not quite mathematically sewn up their eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga crown. 









- Greg Seltzer

