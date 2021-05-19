Wednesday, May 19, 2021

OMG how awesome is this going to be?

At first I was wonderng if this is real. Apparently so, and I'm now wondering how I missed their official takeover in February. Just to fill out the scene, Wrexham is the third-oldest club in the world and currently plays in the English fifth flight. With two matches left in the season, the Red Dragons are holding on to a promotion playoff spot that would lend a chance to return to League Two (and the fully professional Football League) for the first time since 2008.

And just for Rob McIlhenny and Ryan Reynolds: In its 156-year history, the club has featured one American (Ed McIlvenny, who captained the USMNT in its 1950 World Cup-set of England) and one Canadian (Kevin Sharp).










