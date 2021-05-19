At first I was wonderng if this is real. Apparently so, and I'm now wondering how I missed their official takeover in February. Just to fill out the scene, Wrexham is the third-oldest club in the world and currently plays in the English fifth flight. With two matches left in the season, the Red Dragons are holding on to a promotion playoff spot that would lend a chance to return to League Two (and the fully professional Football League) for the first time since 2008.
And just for Rob McIlhenny and Ryan Reynolds: In its 156-year history, the club has featured one American (Ed McIlvenny, who captained the USMNT in its 1950 World Cup-set of England) and one Canadian (Kevin Sharp).
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
OMG how awesome is this going to be?
At first I was wonderng if this is real. Apparently so, and I'm now wondering how I missed their official takeover in February. Just to fill out the scene, Wrexham is the third-oldest club in the world and currently plays in the English fifth flight. With two matches left in the season, the Red Dragons are holding on to a promotion playoff spot that would lend a chance to return to League Two (and the fully professional Football League) for the first time since 2008.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:49 AM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, Soccer in America, Videos, Wales
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment