Saturday, May 15, 2021

Radio Silence Broken

We hadn't heard much from Matthew Hoppe since late January, but he got back on the scoreboard with the winner in Schalke's wild 4-3 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt. First, he set up their third with a nifty assist (this play starts around the 7:15 mark). Then, why not, he scored a nifty decider on the jailbreak (this play starts at about 8:44).










- Greg Seltzer

