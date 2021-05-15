We hadn't heard much from Matthew Hoppe since late January, but he got back on the scoreboard with the winner in Schalke's wild 4-3 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt. First, he set up their third with a nifty assist (this play starts around the 7:15 mark). Then, why not, he scored a nifty decider on the jailbreak (this play starts at about 8:44).
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Radio Silence Broken
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 12:35 PM
Germany
