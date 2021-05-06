Spin That Record

Caught this yesterday...
... so it seemed a fine time to update another of the Americans Abroad stat categories I'll get back to at some point. I will roll on with a few more years of the "American Broad of the Year" instant retrospective, but this bumped the line momentarily.
As you've just seen we have a new leader at the top. Everyone marked with an asterisk is active in Europe, and though I cut the list proper off at 10 several (mostly young) active players have been added. Seems likely many of those total will grow in the foreseeable future. On with the count...
Total UEFA cup appearances
41 Christian Pulisic*
40 Brad Friedel
39 Tim Howard
39 Jermaine Jones
37 Oguchi Onyewu
34 Sacha Kljestan
30 Clint Dempsey
27 DaMarcus Beasley
24 Fabian Johnson
24 Claudio Reyna
23 Jozy Altidore
23 Ethan Horvath*
21 Steve Cherundolo
19 Mix Diskerud*
19 Thomas Dooley
19 Aron Jóhannsson*
18 Jordan Siebatcheu*
17 Terrence Boyd*
17 Sergiño Dest*
13 Weston McKennie*
11 Danny Califf
11 Romain Gall*
10 Giovanni Reyna*
9 Tyler Adams*
9 John Anthony Brooks*
8 Henry Wingo*
7 Timothy Chandler*
7 Timothy Weah*
6 Tyler Boyd*
6 Matt Miazga*
6 Kyrian Nwabueze*
5 Chris Richards*
4 Josh Cohen*
3 Richy Ledezma*
2 Brendan Aaronson*
2 Julian Green*
1 Jonathan Amon*
1 Haji Wright*
- Greg Seltzer
