The Honor Roll

I will get back onboard the AAotY party train shortly, but first we need to take part in an annual rite of spring: updating the list of trophies won by Americans while playing in Europe. This will be the best update we've ever seen, as 15 players (!) celebrated 17 titles (!!) across league, domestic cup and even Champions League medals this time.
Of course, we need to break down such a record-smashing total (quick FYI, the previous standard was set in the 2009-10 campaign when DaMarcus Beasley (2), Maurice Edu (2), Michael Parkhurst, Chris Konopka and good ol' NSC pal Nate Weiss modeled seven championship crowns as a group):
- Brendan Aaronson and Zack Steffen each were part of a domestic double-winning side, joining Beasley, Edu, Parkhurst, Claudio Reyna, Ethan Horvath and César Romero in the exclusive club of Americans with such a boast on their ledger.
- Horvath won his third league title with Club Brugge, making him just the third American (along with Edu and Kljestan) to rack up so many with one club. He also celebrated his fourth league title overall, tying him with Beasley for the American record.
- Nine players (Aaronson, Steffen, Dest, De la Fuente, Reyna, McKennie, McKenzie, Lederman and Cohen) won a title overseas for the first time, setting another new record.
- Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Jordan Siebatcheu and Henry Wingo joined the small club of Americans to have won championships with two or more clubs, turning its membership up to 11.
- Firsts are fun, let's do more of those. This campaign saw the first ever American winner of (best have a seat for this one)... the Champions League, the English Premier League, France's Ligue 1, Spain's Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, the Swiss Super League, the Austrian Bundesliga, the Hungarian NB I, the Polish Cup and, believe it or not, the Belgian Cup. What's more, Chris Richards became the first American to be a repeat Bundesliga champion (yep, he played in Bayern Munich's first two wins of the season all the way back in fall, and made one league appearance in 19/20, as well).
- On the flip side of that coin, Gio Reyna became the sixth American to win Germany's DfB-Pokal, Steffen became the fifth to win the English League Cup and Josh Cohen became the fourth to win Israel's Ligat Ha'al.
All the guys who won silver this term are marked with an asterisk and italicized, just so it's easier to find all those rascals in a list that is growing like crazy. And those who won two prizes, get two asterisks, because that's how we roll.
7 – DaMarcus Beasley (2 Eredivisie, 2 SPL, 1 KNVB Cup, 1 Scottish Cup, 1 Scottish League Cup)
5 - Maurice Edu (3 SPL, 2 Scottish League Cup), Ethan Horvath* (3 Jupiler League, 1 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup)
4 - César Romero (1 Armenian PL, 1 Macedonian Prva Liga, 2 Armenian Cup), Chris Konopka (1 Scottish League Cup, 1 League of Ireland, 2 FAI Cup)
3 – Thomas Dooley (1 Bundesliga, 1 DfB-Pokal, 1 UEFA Cup), John O’Brien (2 Eredivisie, 1 KNVB Cup), Sacha Kljestan (3 Jupiler League), Oguchi Onyewu (2 Jupiler League, 1 KNVB Cup), Timothy Weah* (Ligue 1, SPL, Scottish Cup), Claudio Reyna (2 SPL, 1 Scottish Cup), Michael Parkhurst (1 Superliga, 2 Ekstra Bladet Cup), Josh Gatt (2 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup)
2 – Christian Pulisic* (Champions League, DfB-Pokal), Zack Steffen** (EPL, English League Cup), Chris Richards* (2 Bundesliga), Tim Howard (1 FA Cup, 1 English League Cup), Brad Friedel (1 English League Cup, 1 Turkish Cup), Jordan Siebatcheu* (Coupe de France, Swiss Super League), Brenden Aaronson** (Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian Cup), Henry Wingo* (Eliteserien, Hungarian NB I), Brian Span (1 Veikkausliiga, 1 Suomen Cup)
1 - Jovan Kirovski (Champions League), John Harkes (English League Cup), Kasey Keller (English League Cup), Sergino Dest* (Copa del Rey), Konrad de la Fuente* (Copa del Rey), Timothy Chandler (DfB-Pokal), Julian Green (DfB-Pokal), Jermaine Jones (DfB-Pokal), Giovanni Reyna* (DfB-Pokal), Weston McKennie* (Coppa Italia), Lee Nguyen (Eredivisie), Jozy Altidore (KNVB Cup), Aron Jóhannsson (KNVB Cup), Matt Miazga (KNVB Cup), Danny Califf (Superliga), Kenny Saief (Jupiler League), Mark McKenzie* (Belgian Cup), Bill Hamid (Superliga), Ben Lederman* (Polish Cup), Ramiro Corrales (Eliteserien), Robbie Russell (Eliteserien), Troy Perkins (NM Cup), Brian West (NM Cup), Bryan Gerzicich (Ligat Ha’al), Leo Krupnick (Ligat Ha’al), Aaron Schoenfeld (Ligat Ha'al), Josh Cohen* (Ligat Ha'al), Dion Acoff (Pepsideild), Heath Pearce (Svenska Cupen), Kyrian Nwabueze (Armenian Cup), Nate Weiss (Latvian Cup), Eric McWoods (Estonian Cup)
- Greg Seltzer
