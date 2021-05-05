You heard it here first.

Just to clarify, I don't mean "here" as in at NSC. I mean "here" as in from me. And what you "heard" back in January is me predicting that an American would play in the Champions League final for the first time.
Cue Christian Pulisic off the bench with Chelsea nursing a a slim aggregate lead over semifinal foe Real Madrid...
PULISIC. MOUNT. GAME OVER. 💥 pic.twitter.com/8lSODoWeec— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 5, 2021
Perhaps the Galacticos should have seen this coming long ago?
Once upon a time. Young Mason Mount with a young Christian Pulisic in Chelsea’s academy.— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 5, 2021
Pulisic just assisted Mount to put Chelsea in the Champions League final. What a moment. 👑 pic.twitter.com/qozAFWdlQ4
So yeah, unless something incredibly rude happens before May 29th, Pulisic will make my prediction look brilliant. Thanks, CP10 and friends!
By the way, if you're keeping score at home, here's where we stand on the other five calls I made:
1 - Juve did take up McKennie's buy option.
2 - Reyna is still in with a chance to hit double digits in assists for the term.
3- It's not yet in the bag, but it looks as though nine Americans will end up with automatic Champions League group stage passes.
4 - As noted in the article linked in the first paragraph, six Americans winning the league title was probably a conservative guess (two have already raised the silver, the Bundesliga will be won by one of two teams that featured one of our boys this season, four others are closing in on a clincher and Timothy Weah's Lille hold a slim lead). So yeah, we'll beat a half dozen, no problem.
5 - Haji Wright's second half swoon will leave him short of 20. I had to miss one, right?
Still in with a puncher's shot at a five out of six score. I'll take it!
- Greg Seltzer
